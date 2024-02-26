National Bankshares Boosts Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$60.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$55.50 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s current price.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$50.50 to C$53.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.00.

Shares of CAR.UN stock traded down C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$49.21. 255,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,898. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.24. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$40.52 and a 1-year high of C$54.60. The company has a market cap of C$8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

