Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Up 10.4%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 2,512,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,967,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, February 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NNOX
Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 989.26% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
Featured Articles
