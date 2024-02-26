N-able (NYSE:NABL) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NABL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get N-able alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NABL

N-able Trading Up 5.0 %

Institutional Trading of N-able

NYSE NABL opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.01 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. N-able has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after acquiring an additional 420,082 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 50,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

N-able Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.