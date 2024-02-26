N-able (NYSE:NABL) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.50 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NABL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
Read Our Latest Report on NABL
N-able Trading Up 5.0 %
Institutional Trading of N-able
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after acquiring an additional 420,082 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 50,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.
N-able Company Profile
N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than N-able
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.