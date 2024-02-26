My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0471 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.96 million and $372,434.66 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000734 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00021420 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005220 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,620,343 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

