Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 742 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.91 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

