Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,743 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 142,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 27,394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $81.79 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

