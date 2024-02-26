Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

