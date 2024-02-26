Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 11,406 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $76.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $77.21.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

