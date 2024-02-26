Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4.14 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,394 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

