Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAVA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of JAVA opened at $57.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

