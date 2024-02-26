Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 7,236 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,894,000 after acquiring an additional 825,290 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,954,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,682,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,867,000 after purchasing an additional 709,354 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 833.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 480,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 428,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,352,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $100.47 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $100.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.03. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.