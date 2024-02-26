Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 397.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,242 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,341,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $26.84.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1224 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

