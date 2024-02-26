Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $120.00

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 127.89 ($1.61), with a volume of 189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.57).

The firm has a market capitalization of £76.84 million, a PE ratio of 4,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.74.

In other Mulberry Group news, insider Thierry Andretta bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($18,131.45). Insiders own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

