MQS Management LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 61.7% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.90. 620,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,441,577. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average is $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

