MQS Management LLC Takes $448,000 Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Timken by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Timken Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TKR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,657. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Timken’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

