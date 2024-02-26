MQS Management LLC Purchases 6,691 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,641.1% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 563,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 530,844 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 87.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,743,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,035 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,708,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.99.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

