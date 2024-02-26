MQS Management LLC Purchases 2,586 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 124.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 31.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 32.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 11.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EA opened at $141.94 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.26 and a 200 day moving average of $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $446,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,031 shares of company stock worth $3,586,318. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

