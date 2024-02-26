MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,229 shares of company stock worth $22,540,454. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $269.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.68 and a 1 year high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

