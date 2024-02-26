MQS Management LLC Makes New $499,000 Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,035 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RF shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.42. 407,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,019,235. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

