MQS Management LLC Makes New $470,000 Investment in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 550,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 79,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 42,173 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,174,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.58. 132,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,035. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $33.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

