MQS Management LLC Invests $555,000 in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.49. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 45.46%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

