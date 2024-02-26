MQS Management LLC Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $851.00.

Equinix Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $5.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $887.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $888.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $822.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $782.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

