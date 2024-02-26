MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,174 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $138.43. The stock had a trading volume of 83,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,159,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,368,619.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,184 shares of company stock worth $22,449,881. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.