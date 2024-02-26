MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 38,822 Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 38,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 225.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE DEA traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 108,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,660. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.
In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,166.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
