MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MP Materials traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 1193158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MP Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.16 and a beta of 2.50.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

