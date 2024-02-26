MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MP Materials traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 1193158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on MP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MP Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.16 and a beta of 2.50.
MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
