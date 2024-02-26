Morse Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $508.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.90 and a 1 year high of $528.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.97 and its 200-day moving average is $388.13. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.67.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

