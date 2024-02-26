Morse Asset Management Inc Buys New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,072,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 627,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $2,210,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $76.26 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $193.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

