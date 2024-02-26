Morgan Stanley Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $64.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Get Etsy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Etsy

Etsy Trading Up 4.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.83. Etsy has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $129.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.