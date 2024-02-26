Morgan Stanley Lowers Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $190.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.40.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ CAR opened at $105.04 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $244.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.36.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 696.69% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 101.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

