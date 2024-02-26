Morgan Stanley Increases Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $145.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.00.

NYSE SPG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $153.11.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 51,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,265,000 after acquiring an additional 71,751 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,897,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

