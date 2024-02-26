Moonbeam Market Capitalization Achieves $372.72 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $372.72 million and approximately $11.08 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00072295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00023735 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020377 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008195 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001495 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,107,547,408 coins and its circulating supply is 836,975,754 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.