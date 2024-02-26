ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Receives Market Perform Rating from Barrington Research

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

MODV has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:MODV traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.63. 124,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth $1,701,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

