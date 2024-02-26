Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down to $96.46

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $96.46, but opened at $93.68. Moderna shares last traded at $93.58, with a volume of 679,558 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. Moderna’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,608,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,754,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Moderna by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,572,000 after purchasing an additional 476,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

