Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Get Moderna alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $96.46 on Monday. Moderna has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.41.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moderna will post -6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.