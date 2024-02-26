MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 514,777 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lowered its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,316,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,777 shares during the period. NexGen Energy makes up about 2.3% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 104.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $150,000. 29.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.85. 567,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,553,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 13.66. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.93.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

