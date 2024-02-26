MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases Shares of 13,239,071 Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,155,000. Aris Mining comprises 8.7% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $4,953,000.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aris Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Aris Mining Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ARMN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.86. 6,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,817. Aris Mining Co. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11.

Aris Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.