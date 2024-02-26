MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $1.53 Million in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Keen Vision Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.4% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.77% of Keen Vision Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $997,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,322,000.

Get Keen Vision Acquisition alerts:

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

Keen Vision Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,912. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $10.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.