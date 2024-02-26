MMCAP International Inc. SPC Has $110.35 Million Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,427,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,987,736 shares during the period. Uranium Energy comprises approximately 31.8% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 5.55% of Uranium Energy worth $110,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,820. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.08. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

In related news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

