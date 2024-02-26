MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Graham Prothero Purchases 10,000 Shares

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Graham Prothero acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.55) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($65,474.69).

MJ Gleeson Price Performance

Shares of GLE traded up GBX 47 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 532 ($6.70). 50,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,704. The company has a market cap of £310.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,813.79 and a beta of 0.98. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 344.50 ($4.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 548 ($6.90). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 484.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 435.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

MJ Gleeson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,482.76%.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

Featured Articles

