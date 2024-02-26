Mizuho Raises Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $56.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $62.70 on Thursday. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $65.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 2.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,018,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $230,880,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after buying an additional 1,226,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

