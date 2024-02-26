Mizuho Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $277.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $355.00 to $277.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.68.

BIIB stock opened at $223.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.25. Biogen has a 52 week low of $215.68 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637 shares of company stock valued at $151,530. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

