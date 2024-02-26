MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $18.91

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.91, but opened at $18.45. MINISO Group shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 109,784 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MINISO Group

MINISO Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 621,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 132,899 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in MINISO Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 42,442 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.