Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.36

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.36 and last traded at $44.36, with a volume of 13041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Miller Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

