Milestone Asset Management LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 152,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July accounts for about 2.0% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned about 1.49% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FJUL. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 171.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 130,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:FJUL traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 35,611 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $445.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.