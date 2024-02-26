Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 377,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July comprises about 4.4% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJUL. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 53,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 550.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 94,502 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:PJUL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.45. 43,224 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

