Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 99,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,860. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

