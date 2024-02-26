Milestone Asset Management LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.79.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,021. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $252.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.18. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $340,989.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,248.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $340,989.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,248.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,976 shares of company stock worth $28,674,822 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.