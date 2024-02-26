Milestone Asset Management LLC Invests $349,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,545,953. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

TSLA stock traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,749,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,518,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $633.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

