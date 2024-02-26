Milestone Asset Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 152.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $339.03. The stock had a trading volume of 138,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,867. The company has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.80 and a 200 day moving average of $296.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $341.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.