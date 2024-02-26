Milestone Asset Management LLC Has $689,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December accounts for about 0.2% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

BDEC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.88. 4,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

